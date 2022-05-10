Power supply to be suspended around Rockfort on Friday in view of car festival
Power supply around the Rockfort in the city will be suspended during the forenoon on Friday in view of the car festival of Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple so as to avert any accident, Tangedco has said.
Power supply will be suspended from 5 a.m. to noon on the day along the temple car procession route including Chinnakadai Veedhi, NSB Road, Nandhikovil Street, Andar Street and North and East Andar Streets, said S .Prakasam, Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), Tiruchi Urban, Tangedco, in a press release.
