Power supply disrupted in Thiruvanaikoil as HT transmission tower leans in the Kollidam

Power supply in Thiruvanaikoil and some parts of Srirangam was disrupted on Thursday morning after a high-tension power transmission tower on the riverbed of the Kollidam leaned in heavy water flow near Alagiripuram in the city.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) transmits power to the Thiruvanaikoil sub-station through the HT lines from Thatchankurichi via Srirangam substation. A section of transmission lines were erected along the Kollidam course by erecting towers on the concrete pedestal. The pedestal, near the new Kollidam bridge, that supported the high-tension power transmission lines was eroded overnight apparently due to the strong water current in the Kollidam, posing a danger to the power line. Tangedco officials rushed to the spot and disconnected the power transmission on the HT lines along the Kollidam. The power supply to the affected areas was restored gradually by tapping power from other resources.

G. Sekar, Chief Engineering, Tangedco, Tiruchi, told The Hindu the power supply had been restored by getting supply from Srirangam, Samayapuram, and Kambarasampettai substations. The situation was closely monitored. A team of engineers from the Tangedco’s construction wing have been camping at Alagiripuram to re-establish the leaning tower. But the increase in water flow was posing a challenge.