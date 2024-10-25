ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply disrupted in Karumandapam

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply was disrupted for about four hours in Karumandapam and surrounding areas, including Sakthi Nagar, Thiru Nagar, RMS Colony, Ashok Nagar, and Alpha Nagar, in the city on Friday. Power was down for over four hours, starting around 3 p.m., following an accident involving a contract lineman.

The lineman sustained injuries while attending to addressing a fault on the power line near Sakthi Nagar. He was taken to a private hospital. Due to the incident, both field and office staff, supervised by Tangedco officials were occupied at the hospital, delaying immediate restoration efforts. Alternative field staff were deployed, and power was finally restored by 7.30 p.m.

