Power supply complaint registration centre inaugurated

Food Minister R. Kamaraj inaugurated a power supply failure complaint centre here on Saturday.

The centre, established at a cost of ₹53 lakh, would function from the office of the Superintending Engineer, Tangedco, Tiruvarur.

Consumers falling under Tiruvarur Distribution Circle should dial 1912 or (04366) 259100 to lodge complaints regarding power disruptions at computerised 24x7 complaints registering centre, the Minister said.

Earlier, he launched the collection of solid waste using battery driven tricycles from houses in Tiruvarur Municipality. A total of 24 ‘e-vehicles’, each costing around ₹1.80 lakh, was procured under the ‘Clean India Campaign’ scheme funded by the Union Government.

The battery operated tri-cycles would be used to collect solid waste from 10,000 households by deploying one tri-cycle for 400 households, he added.

The Minister also flagged new buses from Tiruvarur bus stand to mark the augmentation of bus services in the following routes: Mannargudi-Tiruchi (3 buses), Thiruthuraipoondi-Tiruchi and Mannargudi-Thanjavur (2 buses, each), Vailankanni-Tiruchi, Nagapattinam-Sayalkudi, Thiruthuraipoondi-Tiruvarur and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai (1 bus each).

He also took part in a laptop distribution function held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nannilam. As many as 8,100 students from 22 schools in Nannilam, Kudavasal and Koradacherry Panchyat Union areas received the laptop.