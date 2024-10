Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 3 in the following areas in Tiruchi owing to maintenance work at the Adavathur Sub-Station:

Posampatti, Koyyathoppu, Podavur, Puliyur, Ettarai, Vyazhanmedu, Koppu, Thayanur, Malliyampathu, Vasan Nagar Extension, Kuzhumani, Adavathur Sandhai, Muthu Plot, Sunnambukaranpatti, Pallakadu, Manjankoppu, Keerikalmedu, Sevakadu, Othakadai, Vasan Valley, Sivantha Nagar, Iniyanur, Saravanapuram, Santhapuram, Vasan City, Allithurai, Nachikurichi, Somarasampettai, Adavathur, Sairam Apartments, Vayalur, Perur, Melapatti, Keezha Vayalur, Mullikarumbur, and Punganur.