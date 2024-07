Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Srirangam sub-station:

Srirangam, Moolathoppu, Melur, Vasantha Nagar, Railway Station Road, East, West, North and South Uthira Streets, East, West, North and South Chithirai Streets, Adayavalanjan streets, Periyar Nagar, Mangamma Nagar, Amma Mandapam Road and Veereswaram.