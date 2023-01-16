ADVERTISEMENT

Power shutdown

January 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TANGEDCO has announced power shutdown in the undermentioned areas served by the Thuvakudi sub-station from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 19 in view of maintenance works: Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, Indian Oil Corporation, Akbar Salai, Asoor, Government Polytechnic, M.D. Salai, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, parts of C, A, E, R and PH sectors of BHEL Township, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, Thuvakudi town and Thuvakudi industrial estate, Theneerpatti, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri and Poigaikudi.

