Power shutdown

December 25, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There will be powershutdown in the following areas served by the Vazhavandankottai sub-station on December 27 from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Jai Nagar, Thiruvenkadanagar, Ganeshapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, Keezhakumaresapuram, TGamilnagar, parts of ‘C’ and ‘D’ sectors of BHEL Township, Sokkalingapuram, Immanuel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Vazhavandankottai, Vazhavandankottai SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedunkulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiyar Thottam, Eachankadu, Burma Nagar and Mangavanam, according to a TANGEDCO press release. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.