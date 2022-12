December 13, 2022 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas of the city from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday as Tangedco has planned to replace overhead power cables with higher capacity cables under the Tiruchi Urban division:

Keezha Devadhanam, East Boulevard Road, Butterworth Road, Keezha Andar Veedhi, Sankaran Pillai Road, Devadhanam and Town Station.