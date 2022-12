December 05, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There will be no power supply from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas of Tiruchi city as Tangedco has planned to replace overhead power cables with higher capacity cables in the Rockfort section: John Thoppu, Bharathiar Street, Kargil Nagar, Rockfort, East Andar Street, Thanjavur Kulatheru and Chinnakadai Veedhi.