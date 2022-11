November 18, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tangedco has announced that power supply will be suspended from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Palayam Bazaar, Puthur Agraharam, Edatheru, Kuratheru, Thennur High Road and Vilvanayakkampettai Street under Thennur section in the city owing to urgent maintenance work.