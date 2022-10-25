ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI: There will be power shutdown in areas served by the Alundur sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 27.

The areas constitute Alundur, Sethurapatti, Fathima Nagar, Sooravalipatti, Gujiliampatti, Yagapudayanpatti, Kottapattu, Kumarapatti, Kalimangalam, Kunnathur, Pidariyampatti, Soorakudipatti, Amman Steel, E.Mettupatti, Melpachakudi, Government Arts and Science College, Government Engineering College, Indian Institute of Information Technology, and Pallapatti, said a press release issued by TANGEDCO.