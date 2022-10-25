Power shutdown

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI: There will be power shutdown in areas served by the Alundur sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 27.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The areas constitute Alundur, Sethurapatti, Fathima Nagar, Sooravalipatti, Gujiliampatti, Yagapudayanpatti, Kottapattu, Kumarapatti, Kalimangalam, Kunnathur, Pidariyampatti, Soorakudipatti, Amman Steel, E.Mettupatti, Melpachakudi, Government Arts and Science College, Government Engineering College, Indian Institute of Information Technology, and Pallapatti, said a press release issued by TANGEDCO.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app