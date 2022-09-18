Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

TIRUCHI: There will be power shutdown from 9.45 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. in the following areas served by Vazhavandankottai Sub-station on September 20 in view of maintenance work: Thiruvenkata Nagar, Ganeshapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, C-Sector in BHEL Township, Sokkalingapuram, Immanuvel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Vazhavandankottai, Vazhavandankottai SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedunkulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiyar Thottam, Eechankadu, Burma Nagar, and Mangavanam, according to a press release issued by TANGEDCO.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2022 9:58:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/power-shutdown/article65907052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY