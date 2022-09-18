TIRUCHI: There will be power shutdown from 9.45 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. in the following areas served by Vazhavandankottai Sub-station on September 20 in view of maintenance work: Thiruvenkata Nagar, Ganeshapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, C-Sector in BHEL Township, Sokkalingapuram, Immanuvel Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ayyampatti, Vazhavandankottai, Vazhavandankottai SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedunkulam, Thondaimanpatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiyar Thottam, Eechankadu, Burma Nagar, and Mangavanam, according to a press release issued by TANGEDCO.
Power shutdown
