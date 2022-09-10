Power shutdown

There will be no power supply from 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the following areas of the district owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Koothur sub-station: Ariyalur West, B.R.Nallur, Zamin Peraiyur, Koodalur, Kulathur, Ramalingapuram, Rasulapuram, Hussain Nagaram, Allinagaram, Mela Mathur, Venmani, Thimmur and Maethaal. The shut down will be in force till completion of the works during the day, a Tangedco press release said.