Power supply will be suspended from 10 a.m.to 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas of Cantonment section in the city as the Tangedco has planned to replace the high tension cable line with higher capacity cables:

Bheema Nagar Kandi Street, Anaikatti grounds, Mettutheru, Yadavatheru, Al Diwan Pallivasal, Hajiyar Street and Kannan Rice mill areas.