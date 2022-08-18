Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday owing to maintenance work to be taken up by Tangedco at Thuvakudi sub-station:

Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, AOL, Akbar Salai, Asoor, Government Polytechnic, MD Road, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, BHEL Township C, A,E, R & PH sectors, National Institute of Technology, Thuvakudi and Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Thaeneripatti, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri and Poikaikudi.


