Power shutdown
TIRUCHI
Power supply will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to emergency works to be taken up by Tangedco on high tension lines from Ambikapuram sub-station:
Keezhakurichi, Alathur, Gandhi Street, Agraharam, Sriram Nagar, Karunya Nagar, Somasundar Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, New Mahalakshmi Nagar,Anandham Nagar, SRM Avenue; Mela Kalkandarkotai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Pramasivam Street, Udayartheru, Mookambigai Nagar, Tamizhar Street, Maruthi Nagar, Kamaraj Road, Arjunan Street, Thirumalai Nagar; Anna Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Ambikapuri, Ariyamangalam, Nehruji Nagar, Jaganathapuram, Amalorpavam, Kallankuthu, Thangeswar Nagar, Mela Ambikapuram, Anna Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Muthumani Town, Subbiah Street and a part of Defence Colony.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.