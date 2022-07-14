Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to emergency works to be taken up by Tangedco on high tension lines from Ambikapuram sub-station:

Keezhakurichi, Alathur, Gandhi Street, Agraharam, Sriram Nagar, Karunya Nagar, Somasundar Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, New Mahalakshmi Nagar,Anandham Nagar, SRM Avenue; Mela Kalkandarkotai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Pramasivam Street, Udayartheru, Mookambigai Nagar, Tamizhar Street, Maruthi Nagar, Kamaraj Road, Arjunan Street, Thirumalai Nagar; Anna Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Ambikapuri, Ariyamangalam, Nehruji Nagar, Jaganathapuram, Amalorpavam, Kallankuthu, Thangeswar Nagar, Mela Ambikapuram, Anna Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Muthumani Town, Subbiah Street and a part of Defence Colony.


