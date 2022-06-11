Power shutdown

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas of the city owing the maintenance works to be taken up at the Kambarasampettai and Mainguard Gate sub-stations:

Karur By-pass Road, Old Karur Road, VN Nagar, Mathulankollai, S.S.Kovil, Chidambaram Mahal, Poosari Street, Chathiram Bus Stand, St.Joseph’s College Road, Chinthamani, Chinthamani Bazaar, Odathurai, North Andal Street, Nandi Kovil Street, Vanapattarai, Singarathope, Fort Station Road, Salai Road, Vathukara Street, Mudaliyar Street, Woraiyur Housing Unit, Keeraikollai Street, Kuratheru Nawab Thottam, Weavers Colony, T.T.Road, Takkar Road, PVS Kovil, Kandan Street, Minappan Street, Linga Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Santosh Garden, Maruthandakurichi, Malliampathu, Alanvanthannallur, Seerathoppu, Ekirimangalam, Kambarasampettai, Cauvery Nagar, Murungapettai, Gudalur, Mutharasanallur, Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Collector Well and drinking water pumping stations of Golden Rock, HAPP and Ramanathapuram, Devadhanam, Sankaran Pillai Road, Anna Statue, Sanjeevi Nagar, Sarkarpalayam, Ariyamangalam, Panaiyakurichi, Mullakudi, Ottakudi, Vengur, Arasangudi, Natarajapuram and Thogur.