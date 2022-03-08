Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Siruganur Sub-Station:

Avaravalli, Siruganur, Thirupattoor, CR Palayam, MR Palayam, Sanamangalam, Maniyankurichi, Vazhaiyur, Nedungur, Neikulam, Nambukurichi, Oothathur, P.K.Agaram, Reddimankudi, GK Park, Koothanur, Sridevimangalam, Kolakkudi and Kannakudi.

Powers supply will remain suspended from 9.30 am. to 3.30 p.m. on Thursday in Viswas Nagar South, Shanmuga Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar in the city due to replacement of high tension power cables by the Tangedco, according to a press release.