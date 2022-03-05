There will be power shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 8 in the following areas in view of maintenance works at the Malaikottai Sub-Station: Burma Bazaar, NSB Road, Teppakulam, Super Bazaar, Singarathoppu and Rettaimal Street, a press release issued by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited.

Likewise, in view of maintenance work in Tennur sub-station, there will be power shutdown in the following areas served by Tennur Sub-Station: Tennur High Road, State Bank to Puthur Four Roads, and VNP Street.

Grievances pertaining to power cuts in the limits of City Corporation could be conveyed over the helpline 1912 or 18004252912, the press release said.