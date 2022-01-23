Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

In view of maintenance works, there will be power shutdown in the following areas served by Woraiyur substation from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday: Mangala Nagar, Akilandeshwari Nagar, SBI Colony, Aravanur, Maruthandakurichi, Santhosh Nagar, Alavanthan Nagar, Ramanathanallur, Seerathoppu, Sathanur, Amirtharajanallur, Thennur High Road, KMC Hospital to Puthur Junction, Quaid-E-Milleth Nagar to Pathrikai Pathipagam, according to a TANGEDCO press release.


