In view of maintenance works, there will be power shutdown in the following areas served by Woraiyur substation from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday: Mangala Nagar, Akilandeshwari Nagar, SBI Colony, Aravanur, Maruthandakurichi, Santhosh Nagar, Alavanthan Nagar, Ramanathanallur, Seerathoppu, Sathanur, Amirtharajanallur, Thennur High Road, KMC Hospital to Puthur Junction, Quaid-E-Milleth Nagar to Pathrikai Pathipagam, according to a TANGEDCO press release.
Power shutdown
Special Correspondent
January 23, 2022 19:22 IST
Special Correspondent
January 23, 2022 19:22 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 8:29:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/power-shutdown/article38314367.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story