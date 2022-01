There will be a power shutdown from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 5 (Wednesday) in areas served by Vengaimandalam substation in view of maintenance works:

Moovanur, Vengaimandalam, Thanneerpandal, Melakannukulam, Keezhakannukulam, Parvathipuram, Kuruvampatti, Kallur, Vellanthurai, Sholanganallur, Senthamaraikkan, Surugambur, No.2 Kariamanickam, Sennakarai, Ramakiripatti, Sengudi, Vazhamalpalayam, Settimangalam, Neyveli, Kiliyanallur, Vathalai, V. Maniampatti, Silayathi, Thudaiyur, Pandiapuram, Sunaipukanallur, and Eechampatti, according to a press release.