TIRUCHI

There will be power shutdown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas covered by Srirangam Sub-Station on July 27: Samayapuram, Mannachanallur, Vengangudi, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Irungalur, Kalpalayam, Melseethevimangalam, Purathakudi, Konalai, Kariamanickam, Ethumalai, Mannachanallur, Tiruvallarai, Kanniyakudi, Valayur, Palayur, Sriperambadur, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur, Pachur, Mazhakiyamanavalam, Edayapatti, Ayyampalayam, Thallunalpatti, Akkaraipatti and Ayakudi, a TANGEDCO press release said.