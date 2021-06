Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended in the following areas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco:

Vasan Nagar, Vasan Valley, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Nachikurichi, Malliyampathu and Senkathirsolai under Adavathur sub-station; J. K. Nagar, JK Nagar Extension, Lourdu Nagar, Raja Ganapathy Nagar, RKV Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, areas around Planetarium, RVS Nagar and TWAD Board under K. Sathanur sub-station; part of Ammapettai, Chathirapatti, Ariyavur and Navalurkuttapattu under Ammapettai sub-station; and Dheeranma Nagar, Housing Board Colony, Karumari Nagar and Royal City under Manikandam sub-station.

Tangedco has also announced that power supply will remain suspended in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday:

Kallukuzhi, Circuit House Colony, Mannarpuram New Colony, Nadutheru, Illuppur Road, TVS Nagar, EB Colony, Khajamalai, RVS Nagar, JK Nagar, Khaja Nagar, Bharathidasan University Khajamalai campus, Sengulam Colony and Dargah Road under Mannarpuram sub-station; Palani Nagar, part of Aiyyappa Nagar, Pandian Salai, Cholan Salai, Bharathi Street, part of Subramaniapuram, Netaji Street, Thayumanavar Street, Mangamma Salai, RCS Paarai, Antony School and Devaraya Nagar under K.Sathanur sub-station; Southern Railway High Tension line and Railway quarters, Defence Colony (10 to 17 streets) Anna Nagar, part of Mela Ambikapuram, Sangiliandapuram, Senthaneerpuram, MGR Nagar and Muthumani Town under Ambikapuram sub-station: Indira Nagar, Devarayaneri, Thaenaeripatti, Asoor, Poigaikudi, Ex-Servicemen Colony, Thuvakudi Tollgate, Selvi Nagar and Lakkadipatti under Thuvakudi sub-sttion; Navalpattu, SIDCO, Kakkan Colony,IAS Nagar, Bhelpur, T-Nagar, Koothaipar and VOC Nagar under Tiruverumbur sub-station and Posampatti, Koyyathoppu, Podavur, Puliyur, Ettarai, Vyazhanmedu and Koppu under Adavathur sub-station.