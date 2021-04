Power shutdown

TIRUCHI

16 April 2021 21:31 IST

Power supply will remain suspended to the following areas from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday owing to maintenance work to be taken up by Tangedco at the Thuvakudi Substation:

BHEL Township A, E, R and PH, and a part of C sector, AOL, Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, Akbar Salai, MD Road, Government Polytechnic, National Institute of Technology, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, Thuvakudi, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri, Asoor, Thaeneerpatti and Poikaikudi.

