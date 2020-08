Power shutdown

THANJAVUR

24 August 2020 18:35 IST

Power supply in the following areas will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 5-30 p.m. on Tuesday in view of monthly maintenance works at Thanjavur 110/11 K.V. Manimandapam Sub-station:

Arulananda Nagar, Yagappa Nagar, Arulananda Ammal Nagar, Pudukottai Salai, V.O.C. Nagar, Marys Corner, Nanjikottai Road, Anna Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Pookara Street, Ghorikulam, Nirmala Nagar, Old House Board Unit, Periyar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Natarajapuram South, T.P.S.Nagar, mangalapuram, Kannan Nagar, Balaji Nagar, J.J.Nagar, Pon Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar, Sundaram Nagar, LIC Colony Extension and surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising