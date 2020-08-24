Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

Power supply in the following areas will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 5-30 p.m. on Tuesday in view of monthly maintenance works at Thanjavur 110/11 K.V. Manimandapam Sub-station:

Arulananda Nagar, Yagappa Nagar, Arulananda Ammal Nagar, Pudukottai Salai, V.O.C. Nagar, Marys Corner, Nanjikottai Road, Anna Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Pookara Street, Ghorikulam, Nirmala Nagar, Old House Board Unit, Periyar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Natarajapuram South, T.P.S.Nagar, mangalapuram, Kannan Nagar, Balaji Nagar, J.J.Nagar, Pon Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar, Sundaram Nagar, LIC Colony Extension and surrounding areas.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 6:35:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/power-shutdown/article32430221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story