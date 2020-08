Power shutdown

24 August 2020 17:09 IST

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the following places owing to shifting of overhead power lines to facilitate widening of the Karur By-pass Road: Karur By-pass Road, Roja Salai, Tajmahal Salai, Sevvanthi Salai, Thamarai Salai, Cauvery College Main Road, Manoranjitha Salai, Kurinchi Salai, Malar Sala and Alli Salai.

Power supply to the following places would also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday owing to maintenance work to be taken up by Tangedco at the Thuvakudi Sub-Station:

BHEL Township A, D, E, R and PH, and a part of C sector, AOL, Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, Akbar Salai, MD Road, Government Polytechnic, National Institute of Technology, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, Thuvakudi, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri, Asoor, Thaeneerpatti and Poikaikudi.

Advertising

Advertising

WEDNESDAY

Power supply will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works at the Thiruvanaikovil sub-station:

Thiruvanaikovil Sannidhi Street, North and South Inner Streets, Othatheru, Raghavendra Garden, Gandhi Road, Trunk Road, Kumbakonam Salai, Sivaram Nagar, M.K.Pettai, Chennai By-pass Road, Kallanai Road, Keezh Kondayampettai, Nadu Kondayampettai, Jambukeswarar Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Periyar Nagar Akila Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Veereswaram, Venkateswara Nagar, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Uttamarseeli, Killikoodu, Tollgate, Bikshandarkovil, Maruthi Nagar, Gokulam Colony, V.N.Nagar, Raja Nagar, Anand Nagar, Rayar Thoppu and Thalakudi.