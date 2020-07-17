Power shutdown

Tiruchirapalli

Power supply will remain suspended from 9 a.m. on Saturday in the following areas owing to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Ariyalur and Thaelur sub-stations: parts of Ariyalur, Kayaralabad, Walajahnagaram, Kallankurichi, Kattupirinkiyam, Periya Nagalur, Varanavasi, Hasthinapuram, Kurichinatham, Pudupalayam, Siruvalur, Zameen Athur, Rasulabad, Palampadi, Parpanancheri, Thavuthaikulam, Mallur, Krishnapuram, Rengasamudiram, Mannuzhi, Rajiv Nagar, Kolapadi, Manakudi, Kadugur, Koppiliyankudikadu, Srinivasapuram, Poiyyathanallur, Ottakovil, Govindapuram, Mangalam, Thamaraikulam and Kurmanchavadi, a press release said.

