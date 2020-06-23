TiruchirapalliARIYALUR 23 June 2020 19:35 IST
Power shutdown
Updated: 23 June 2020 19:35 IST
There will be no power supply from 9.45 a.m. on Thursday in the following areas of the district owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco on power lines from Koothur sub-station:
Ariyalur West, B.R.Nallur, Koothur, Koodalur, Kulathur, Ramalingapuram, Rasulapuram, Hussain Nagaram, Allinagaram, Mela Mathur, Venmani, Kaadur, Namankunam, Pudu Vettakudi, Koilpalayam, Keezha Perambalur, Thungapuram, Kuzhumur and Kiliyapattu.
The power shutdown will be in force till the completion of the maintenance works during the day, a Tangedco press release said.
