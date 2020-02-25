Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 27 in the following areas due to maintenance work by Tangedco on Thanjavur Medical College Road 110 KV substation:

Karanthai, Palliagraharam, Palliyeri, Thittai, Thiruvaiyaru, Kandiyur, Nadukkadai, Sengipatti, Sanoorapatti, Pudukudi, Vilar, Baloba Garden, Sukkanthidal, Nalukal Mandapam, Aranmanai area, Cauvery Nagar, E.B.Colony, Nanjikottai, Bank Employees Colony, Medical College, Eswari Nagar, Municipal Colony, New Bus Stand, New Housing Board Quarters, Elisa Nagar, Kallaperambur, Spinning Mill, Madhakottai, Tamil University, Thanjai Roller Flour Mill, Vasthachavadi, Vallam, Pillaiyarpatti, Alakudi, Monnaiampatti, Thirumalaisamudhram, Chakkrasamantham, Kalimedu, Manojipatti and surrounding areas.

