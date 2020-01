Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance work to be taken up by Tangedco at Tiruverumbur substations:

Tiruverumbur, Malaikovil, Prakash Nagar, Vengur, Natarajapuram, Arasangudi, Thogur, Koothaipar, Krishnasamudiram, Pathalapettai, Kiliyur, Tiruverumbur Industrial Estate, Mela Kumaresapuram, Cholamadevi, Cholamanagar, Navalpattu, Burma Colony, Nehru Nagar, Anna Nagar, Policy Colony, Poolangudi, Suriyur, Kumbakudi, Pazhankanankudi, Kanthalur, MIET and Guntur.

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 p.m.to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas owing to maintenance work at the Thuvakudi and Edamalaipattipudur sub-stations:

BHEL Township A, D, E, R and PH, and a part of C sector, AOL, Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, Akbar Salai, MD Road, Government Polytechnic, National Institute of Technology, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, Thuvakudi, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Devarayaneri, Asoor, Thaeneerpatti and Poikaikudi; P&T Colony, TSP Camp, Crawford Colony, Crawford, Anbu Nagar, Arunachala Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Bharathi Min Nagar, SIMCO Colony, Arasu Colony, State Bank Colony, Kollankulam, Edamalaipattipudur, Chockalingapuram, Ramachandra Nagar, RMS Colony, KRS Nagar, Edamalaipatti, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Krishnapuram and Panchapur.