Power shutdown

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday in the following areas of the district owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Koothur sub-station: Ariyalur West, B.R.Nallur, Koothur, Koodalur, Kulathur, Ramalingapuram, Rasulapuram, Hussain Nagaram, Allinagaram, Mela Mathur, Venmani, Kaadur, Namankunam, Pudu Vettakudi, Koilpalayam, Keezha Perambalur, Thungapuram, Kuzhumur and Kiliyapattu. The power shutdown will be in force till the completion of the maintenance works during the day, a Tangedco press release said.