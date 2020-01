Power shutdown today

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Tiruchi 110 KV and Court sub-stations:

Central Bus Stand, Railway Junction, Williams Road, Royal Road, Promenade Road, Collector’s Office Road, Warners Road, Lawsons Road, Reynolds Road, Cantonment, Meladpudur, Pudukottai Road Overbridge, Convent Road, Head Post Office, Goodshed Road, Mudaliar Chathram, parts of Khajapettai and Woraiyur, Mettutheru, Walajah Bazaar, Vayalur Road - Vannarapettai, Kumaran Nagar and Fathima Nagar; Kuzhumani Road - Nachiar Kovil to Seerathoppu; Ponnagar, Crawford, Arasu Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dheeran Nagar, Pirattiyur, Somarasampettai, Allithurai, Pallakadu, Vayalur, Vyazhanmedu, Puliyur, Ettarai, Bheema Nagar, Heber Road, Uzhavar Sandhai, Pattabiraman Road, Puthur, Bharathi Nagar, Government Hospital, Palakkarai, Parupukara Street, Jamaludeen Makhan, Udayan Thottam, Arunachalam Colony, Peechankulam, Warehouse, Pudutheru, Cooni Bazaar, Marsinghpet, Puthur Officers’Colony and Bishop Heber College area.

Tangedco has also announced that power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas owing to maintenance work at Mannarpuram Sub-station:

Mannarpuram, TVS Tollgate, Ulaganathapuram, NMK Colony, CH Colony, Usman Ali Street, Sethuraman Pillai Colony, Ramakrishna Nagar, Mudukupatti, Kallukuzhi, Race Course road, Kesava Nagar, J.K.Nagar, Khaja Nagar, Subramaniapuram, Sundaraj Nagar, Highways Colony, Central Prison, Kottapattu, Palpannai, Iqbal Colony, Ponmalaipatti, Ranjithapuram, Sengulam Colony, EB Colony, Dargah Road, Anbu Nagar, Arunachala Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, DSP Camp, Bharathi Min Nagar, State Bank Colony, SIMCO Colony, Crawford Colony, Crawford, Khajamalai Colony and P&T Colony.