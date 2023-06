Power shutdown tomorrow

June 13, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m to 5 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up at Pettavaithalai and Sirugamani sub-stations:

Pettavaithalai, Pazhancauvery, Palaiyurmedu, Devasthanam, Nangavaram, Kottaiyar Thottam, Kumaramangalam, Kulithalai, Poyyamani, Nachalur, Thalinchi, Sirukadu, Sangiliandapuram, S.Pudukottai, Sirugamani, Perugamani, Cholavanthanthoppu, Thirumurugan Nagar, Gandhipuram, Inungur, Sukkampatti,Pathivayalkadu, Maduvilunthanparai, S.Koundampatti, Kurichi, Paraipatti, Bungalowpudur, Ganesapuram, Nadaipalam, Panikampatti; Valluvar Nagar, Kamanayakanpalayam, Andhanallur, Jeeyapuram Main Road, Analai, Thiruparaithurai, Elamanur, Kodiyalam, Ammankudi and Mukkombu.

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up at Alundur sub-station:

Fathima Nagar, Alundur, Sethurapatti, Yagapudaiyanpatti, Erankudi, Kumbakurichi,Velappaudayanpatti, Surakudipatti, Sevanthiyanipatti, Kottapattu, Kumarapatti, Saralapatti, Kunnathur, Pidrampattim, Duraikudi and Kalimangalam.

