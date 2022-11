Power shutdown tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply will be suspended between 9.45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday in the following places owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at Thuvakudi, Samayapuram and Vengaimandalam substations in Tiruchi district:

Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, AOL, Akbar Salai, Asoor, Government Polytechnic, MD Road, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, BHEL Township A, E, R and PH, and a part of C sector, National Institute of Technology, Thuvakudi, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Thaeneerpatti, Burma Nagar, Devarayaneri and Poikaikudi;

Samayapuram, Manachanallur Road, Vengankudi, V.O.C. Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Karunya City, Manachanallur, Irungalur, Kalpalayam, Konalai, Mela Seedevimangalam, Purathakudi, Kariyamanickam, South Edumalai, Kanniyakudi, Valaiyur, Palaiyur, Sriperumpudur, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur, Sankar Nagar, Pachur, Thalakudi, Maruthi Nagar, Paranjothi Nagar, Keeramangapalam, Narayana Garden, Utthamarkovil, Bikshandarkovil, Thiruvasi, Kumarakudi, Panamangalam, Edayapatti, Ayyampalayam, Thathamangalam, Thazhuthalapatti, Sirukudi, Sirupathur, Virani, Devimangalam, Akkaraipatti, Vangaram and Ayakudi;

Moovanur, Vengaimandalam, Thaneerpandal, Mela Kannukulam, Keezha Kannukulam, Parvathipuram, Kuruvampatti, Kallur, Veppanthurai, Chozhanganallur, Senthamaraikan, Sirugambur, No1.Kariyamanickam, Sennakarai, Ramagiripatti, Senkudi, Vazhmalpalayam, Chettimangalam, Neiveli, Killiyanallur, Vathalai, V. Maniampatti, Silaiyaathi, Thudaiyur, Pandiyapuram, Sunaippuganallur, Eachampatti, Moovarayampalayam, Koundampatti, Kuruvikarankulam, Kattukulam, Theerampalayam, Thillampatti, Pazhaiyur, Senkuzhipatti, Udaiyampatti, Thirupainjeeli, Thiruvarangapatti, Peramangalam, Chathirapatti, Mayandikottam, Kalavaipatti, Poonampalayam, Thiruvellarai, Rasampalayam, Salakadu, Pulivalam, Manparai, Santhanapatti, Pudupatti, Pazhampudur, Thiruthalaiyur and Nallayampatti.