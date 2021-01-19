Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown tomorrow

Power supply will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Thiruvanaikovil substation:

Thiruvanaikovil Sannidhi Street, North and South Inner streets, Othatheru, Raghavendra Garden, Gandhi Road, Trunk Road, Kumbakonam Salai, Sivaram Nagar, M.K.Pettai, Chennai Bypass Road, Kallanai Road, Keezh Kondayampettai, Nadu Kondayampettai, Jambukeswarar Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Akila Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Veereswaram, Venkateswara Nagar, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Uttamarseeli, Killikoodu, Tollgate, Bikshandarkovil, Maruthi Nagar, Gokulam Colony, V.N.Nagar, Raja Nagar, Anand Nagar, Rayar Thoppu and Thalakudi.

