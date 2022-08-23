Power shutdown today
Power supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city from 10 am. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday as Tangedco has planned to install new air break switches in the Cantonment division: SBI Colony, Royal Paradise, Alamelumangai Block, East Gate Apartment, Padmavathi Block, Win Paradise Apartment, Jayam Paradise, Kesava Emerald Apartment and Raghavendra Block.
