Power shutdown on Wednesday

May 08, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Siruganur substation: Avaravalli, Siruganur, Thirupattoor, CR Palayam, MR Palayam, Sanamangalam, Maniyankurichi, Vazhaiyur, Nedungur, Neikulam, Nambukurichi, Ootathur, P.K.Agaram, Reddimangudi, GK Park, Kolakkudi and Kannakudi.

There will be no power supply from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday owing to maintenance works at the Samayapuram substation: Samayapuram, Manachanallur Road, Vengankudi, V.O.C.Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Karunya City, Manchanallur, Irungalur, Kalpalayam, Konalai, Mela Seedevimangalam, Purathakudi, Kariyamanickam, South Edumalai, Valaiyur, Palaiyur, , Kanniyakudi, Sriperumpudur, Maruthi Nagar, Thalakudi, Keeramangapalam, Raja Nagar, Selva Tamil Nagar, Ananda Nagar, Akilandapuram, Paranjothi Nagar, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur, Pachur, Thiruvasi, Azhagiamanavalam, Kumarakudi, Thiruvarangapatti, Kovathakudi, Panamangalam, Edaiyapatti, Ayyampalayam, Thathamangalam, Thazhuthalapatti, Sirukudi,Sirupathur, Virani, Sripathur, Devimangalam, Akkaraipatti, Vangaram and Ayakudi.