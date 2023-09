Power shutdown on Tuesday

September 23, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (September 26) in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at Srirangam sub-station in the city and Kallakudi sub-station in the district:

Srirangam, Moolathoppu, Melur, Vasantha Nagar, Railway Station Road, East, West, North and South Uthira Streets, East, West, North and South Chithirai Streets, Adayavalanjan streets, Periyar Nagar, Mangamma Nagar, Amma Mandapam Road and Veereswaram; Kallakudi, Vadugarpetttai, Palinganatham, Muduvathur, Melaarasur, Malwai, Saradamangalam, M.Kannanur, Orathur, Sathapadi, Siluvaipatti, Amarasoor, Thaappai, Varakuppai, Sirukalappur, Azhunthalaippur, Garudamangalam, Vanthalai Koodalur, Siruvayalur, Kanakilliyanallur, Peruvalapur, Kumulur, Thachankurichi, Punjai Sangenthi, V.C.Puram, Kovandakurichi, Pudurpalayam, Alambakkam, Viragalur, A.Mettur, Vilagam, Kulamanickam, Natham, Thirumankudi, T.Kalvikudi, Alangudi Mahajanam, Sembarai, Thinniyam, Ariyur, Kallagam, Keezha Arasur and Pullampadi.