Power shutdown on Tuesday

May 08, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Power supply will remain suspended in view of the power cable replacing works to be executed under the Karanthattankudi substation limits from 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The supply to the following areas will be restored once the cable replacing work gets completed by evening: A.S.Anbazhagan Nagar, S.A.Anandam Nagar, Mettu Street, Sunkkhan Thidal, Periya Theru, Chinna Theru, Vaduga Theru, Jaganathan Nagar, Raja Raja Cholan Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Colony, Palliyagraharam Kadaitheru, the bypass area, Ganga Nagar, Punniyamoorthy Thottam, Azhagappa Rice Mill area, Sireshchandiram Road, Vadakku Vasal, Sathya Nagar, M.G.R.Nagar, Kallukatti Theru, Kallaraimettu Theru and surrounding areas.

TIRUVARUR

Power supply to the following areas – Needamangalam, Rishiyur, Sithamalli, Olimathi, Perambur, Pachakulam, Kaanur, Paruthikottai, Sarvamanyam and surrounding areas served by the Needamangalam substation – will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday in view of monthly maintenance works.