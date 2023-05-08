HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power shutdown on Tuesday

May 08, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply will remain suspended in view of the power cable replacing works to be executed under the Karanthattankudi substation limits from 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The supply to the following areas will be restored once the cable replacing work gets completed by evening: A.S.Anbazhagan Nagar, S.A.Anandam Nagar, Mettu Street, Sunkkhan Thidal, Periya Theru, Chinna Theru, Vaduga Theru, Jaganathan Nagar, Raja Raja Cholan Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Colony, Palliyagraharam Kadaitheru, the bypass area, Ganga Nagar, Punniyamoorthy Thottam, Azhagappa Rice Mill area, Sireshchandiram Road, Vadakku Vasal, Sathya Nagar, M.G.R.Nagar, Kallukatti Theru, Kallaraimettu Theru and surrounding areas.

TIRUVARUR

Power supply to the following areas – Needamangalam, Rishiyur, Sithamalli, Olimathi, Perambur, Pachakulam, Kaanur, Paruthikottai, Sarvamanyam and surrounding areas served by the Needamangalam substation – will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday in view of monthly maintenance works.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.