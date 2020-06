Power shutdown on Tuesday, Wednesday

TIRUCHI

Power supply remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai and Mainguard Gate sub-stations: Karur By-pass Road, Old Karur Road, V.N.Nagar, Mathulankollai, S.S.Kovil Street, Chidambaram Mahal, Poosari Street, Chathiram Bus Stand,St.Joseph’s College Road, Chinthamani, Chinthamani Bazaar, Odathurai, North Andal Street, Nandi Kovil Street, Vanappattarai, Singarathope, Fort Station Road, Salai Road, Vathukara Street, Mudaliar Street, Woraiyur Housing Unit, Keeraikollai Street, Kuratheru, Nawab Thottam, Weavers Colony,T.T.Road, P.V.S.Kovil, Kandan Street, Minnappan Street, Linga Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Santhosh Garden, Maruthandakurichi, Malliyampathu, Alavanthannallur,Seerathopu,Ekirimangalam, Cholarajapuram, Kambarasampettai, Cauvery Nagar, Murungapettai, Gudalur,Mutharasanallur,Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Veereswaram, Mambazhasalai Road, Pudutheru, drinking water Collector Wells of Golden Rock, Pudukottai, Jeeyapuram,Ramanathapuram, HAPP and TNPL drinking water supply schemes, Devadhanam, Sankaran Pillai Road, Anna Statue, Sanjeevi Nagar, Sarkarpalayam,Ariyamangalam village, Panaiyakurichi, Mullakudi, Ottakudi, Vengur,Arasangudi, Natarajapuram and Thogur.

Power supply will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day in Crawford, Pillaiyarkovil Street, Arockiya Nagar, Muslim Street, Viragupettai and Mission Kovil Street owing to shifting of transformers and power lines.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended in the following areas from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, owing to maintenance works to be taken up at the Thennur sub-station: Thillai Nagar, Annamalai Nagar, Karur Bypass, Gandhipuram, Thevar Colony, Thennur High Road, Thennur Anna Nagar East and West, Pudumariamman Temple Street, Shastri Road, Rahmaniapuram, Seshapuram, Ramarayar Agraharam, Vadavur, Vinayagapuram, Vamadam, Jeeva Nagar, Madurai Road, Kalyanasundarapuram, Valluvar Nagar, Nathersha Pallivasal, Old Goodshed Road, West Boulevard Road, Jalal Pakkiri Street, Jalal Kuthiri Street, Kuppankulam, Jaffersha Street, Big Bazaar Street, Sunnabukara Street, Sandhukadai, Kallatheru, Allimal Street, Khiledhar Street, Sub Jail Road, Bharathi Nagar, Idayath Nagar, Quaid-e-Milleth Road, Periya Kammala Street, Chinna Kammala Street, Chinnthachetti Street, Periyachetti Street, and Marakkadai.

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. the same day in the following areas served by the Varaganeri sub-station: Mahalakshmi Nagar, Dhanarathinam Nagar, Welders Nagar, Tharanallur, Alanganathapuram, Veerama Nagaram, Pookollai, Kamarajar Nagar, Chekkadi Bazaar, Bharathi Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Arumuga Garden, PS Nagar, Lakshmipuram, By-pass Road, Varaganeri, Periyar Nagar, Pitchai Nagar, Arulanandapuram, Annai Nagar, Malligaipuram, Keezhapudur, Padayatchi Stret, Dharmanathapuram, Kallukara Street, Khanmian Mettu Street, Duraisamipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kuzhumikarai, Mariam Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Anna Nagar, Manalvarithurai Road, Ilango Street, Gandhi Street, Fathima Street, Anbu Nagar, Periyapalayam, Pillaima Nagar, Pensioner Street, Edatheru, Muslim Street, Anandapuram, Nidyananthapuram, Parupukara Street, Sannidhi Street, Bhajanaikooda Street.