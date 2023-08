Power shutdown on Tuesday in Tiruchi

August 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up at the Kambarasampettai, Main Guard Gate, East Boulevard Road sub-stations in the city and the Kallakudi substation in the district:

Karur By-pass Road, Old Karur Road, VN Nagar, Mathulankollai, S.S.Kovil Street, Chidambaram Mahal, Poosari Street, Chathiram Bus Stand, St.Joseph’s College Road, Chinthamani, Chinthamani Bazaar, Odathurai, North Andal Street, Nandi Kovil Street, Vanapattarai, Singarathope, Fort Station Road, Salai Road, Vathukara Street, Woraiyur Housing Unit, Keeraikollai Street, Kuratheru, Nawab Thottam, Weavers Colony, T.T.Road, Takkar Road, PVS Kovil, Kandan Street, Minappan Street, Linga Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Santosh Garden, Maruthandakurichi, Malliampathu, Alanvanthannallur, Seerathoppu, Ekirimangalam, Cholarajapuram, Kambarasampettai, Cauvery Nagar, Murungapettai, Gudalur, Mutharasanallur, Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Collector Well, drinking water pumping stations of Golden Rock, HAPP and Ramanathapuram Cauvery Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Devadhanam, Sankaran Pillai Road, Anna Statue, Sanjeevi Nagar, Sarkarpalayam, Ariyamangalam, Panaiyakurichi, Mullakudi, Ottakudi, Vengur, Arasangudi, Natarajapuram and Thogur; Manimandapa Salai, Gandhi Market, Krishnapuram Road, Chinnakadai Street, NSB Road, Super Bazaar, Big Bazaar Street, Madhuram grounds, Bharathiar Street, Butterworth Road, East Andal Street, Rockfort, Babu Road, Kurinji College, Town Station, Viswas Nagar, A.P.Nagar, Lakshmipuram and Ukkkadai.

Kallakudi sub-station

Kallakudi, Vadugarpetttai, Palinganatham, Muduvathur, Mela Arasur, Malwai, Saradamangalam, M.Kannanur, Orathur, Sathapadi, Siluvaipatti, Amarasoor, Thaappai, Varakuppai, Sirukalappur, Azhunthalaippur, Garudamangalam, Vanthalai, Koodalur, Siruvayalur, Kanakilliyanallur, Peruvalapur, Kumulur, Thachankurichi, Punjai Sangenthi, V.C.Puram, Kovandakurichi, Pudurpalayam, Alambakkam, Viragalur, A.Mettur, Vilagam, Kulamanickam, Natham, Thirumankudi, T.Kalvikudi, Alangudi Mahajanam, Sembarai, Thinniyam, Ariyur, Kallagam, Keezha Arasur and Pullampadi.

