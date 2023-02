Power shutdown on Saturday

February 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city due to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Ambikapuram sub-station:

Ariyamangalam, Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Ambikapuram, Rail Nagar, Nehruji Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Malaiyappa Nagar, Military Colony, Pappakuruchi, Kailash Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Rajappa Nagar, MGR Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, part of Balaji Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Venkateswara Nagar, parts of Kottapattu, Adaikala Annai Nagar, Ariyamangalam Industrial SIDCO Colony, Senthaneerpuram, Kattur, Thiru Nagar, Keezhakurichi, Nathamadipatti, Alathur and Golden Rock.