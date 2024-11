Power shutdown on November 6

Power supply will remain suspended in the following areas in Tiruchi, owing to maintenance works to be taken up at Valadi sub-station from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 6: Nagar, Keezh Perungavur, Velayuthapuram, Thandankorai, Valadi, T.Valavanur, Dharmanthapuram, Muthurajapuram, Mela Perungavur, Sirumaruthur, Mela Valadi, Esanakkorai, Keezha Marimangalam, Agalanganallur, Thirumangalam, Manthurai, Neikuppai, R.Valavanur, Pallapuram, Pudur Uthamanur and Angarai – Saravana Nagar, Devi Nagar and Kailash Nagar.