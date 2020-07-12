Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown on Monday

TIRUCHI

Power supply will be be suspended to the following areas from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in view of maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Thiruvanaikovil sub-station: Thiruvanaikovil Sannidhi Street, North and South Inner Streets, Othatheru, Srinivasa Nagar, Nariyan Street, Nelson Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Panchakarai Road, Arul Murugan Garden, AUT Nagar, Raghavendra Garden, Gandhi Road, Trunk Road, Kumbakonam Salai, Sivaram Nagar, M.K.Pettai, Chennai By-pass Road, Kallanai Road, Keezh Kondayampettai, Nadu Kondayampettai, Jambukeswarar Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Tagore Street, Thiruvennainallur, Ponnurangapuram, Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapuram, Uttamarseeli, Killikoodu, Tollgate, Bikshandarkovil, Maruthi Nagar, Gokulam Colony, V.N.Nagar, Raja Nagar, Anand Nagar, Rayar Thoppu and Thalakudi.

