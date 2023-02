Power shutdown on February 18

February 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Power supply will remain suspended in the following areas served by 110-33/11 KV Neelakudi sub-station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on February 18: Nannilam Sub-station, Neelakudi, Vaippur, Nadappur, Vazhkudi, Kizhathanjavur, Billali, Selvapuram, Moolankudi, Pzhayavalam, Thiruvathiraimangalam, Karaiyur, Thirupallimukkudal, Raranthimangalam, Surakkudi, Gangalancheri, Vandampalai, Senthamangalam, Perumpugalur, Thirupayathankudi and surrounding areas, in view of the maintenance works at Neelakudi Sub-station and the 33 KV and 11 KV power supply lines.