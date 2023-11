Power shutdown on December 2

November 30, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will be suspended on Saturday in the following places owing to maintenance work planned by the Tangedco at the E.B. Road and Samayapuram substations in Tiruchi district:

9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manimandapa Salai, Gandhi Market, Vellamandi Road, Krishnapuram Road, Chinnakadai Street, NSB Road, Super Bazaar, parts of Big Bazaar Street, Madhuram grounds, Bharathiar Street, Butterworth Road, East Andal Street, Rockfort, Babu Road, Kurinji College, Town Station, Viswas Nagar, A.P.Nagar, Lakshmipuram and Ukkkadai.

9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Samayapuram, Manachanallur Road, Vengankudi, V.O.C. Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Karunya City, Manachanallur, Irungalur, Kalpalayam, Konalai, Mela Seedevimangalam, Purathakudi, Kariyamanickam, South Edumalai, Valaiyur, Palaiyur, Kanniyakudi, Sriperumpudur, Maruthi Nagar, Thalakudi, Keeramangalam, Raja Nagar, Chella Tamil Nagar, Ananda Nagar, Akilandapuram, Paranjothi Nagar, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur, Pachur, Thiruvasi, Azhagiamanavalam, Kumarakudi, Thiruvarangapatti, Kovarthakudi, Panamangalam, Edayapatti, Ayyampalayam, Thathamangalam, Thazhuthalapatti, Sirukudi, Sirupathur, Virani, Devimangalam, Akkaraipatti, Vanagaram and Ayakudi.