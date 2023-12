Power shutdown in Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi on December 16

December 15, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance being taken up by Tangedco at the Tiruverumbur and Lalgudi sub-stations: Tiruverumbur, Malaikovil, Tiruverumbur Industrial Estate, D-Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Vengur, Cholama Nagar, , Cholamadevi, Pudutheru, Kakkan Colony, Burma Colony, Nehru Nagar, Anna Nagar, Navalpattu, Police Colony, Cauvery Nagar, Bharath Nagar 100 Feet Road, Poolangudi, Pazhanganankudi, Kumbakudi, Suriyur, Kanthalur, M.I.E.T and Gundur; Lalgudi, AK.Nagar, Paramasivapuram, Srinivasapuram,Varadharaj NAgar, Pacchanapuram, Umar Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, VOC Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Angarai, Malaiyappapuram, Koogur, Idaiyattrumangalam, Pachampettai, Mumudicholamangalam, Periyavarseeli, Mayilarangam, Melavalai, Krishnapuram, Pokkakattakudi, Seshasamudiram, Pamparamsuttri and Nannimangalam.