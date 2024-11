Power supply to the places served by the 33 kV and 11 kV supply lines and 33 kV Urban Feeder of Tiruvarur 110/33-11 kV sub-station, 33 kV Koradacherry and 33 kV Adiyakkamangalam sub-stations will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 16 in view of the monthly maintenance work, according to a Tangedco release.